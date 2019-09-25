COLLEGE PLACE — City Council members on Tuesday approved Byron Trop to fill the open Council position created when Norma Hernandez stepped into the mayor’s seat left vacant by the resignation of Harvey Crowder in August.
He will retain the position until the next citywide election in 2021, according to College Place City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello.
Trop is a science and engineering teacher at College Place High School and was one of four applicants being considered for the Council spot.
In his application to City Council, Trop said his experience in military leadership “resonates with members of our community” and that he has a background in global emerging technology businesses as well as training and experience as an engineer.
He also said he has a commitment to the community.
“My wife and I chose the Walla Walla Valley as our forever home,” Trop wrote. “We are here for the duration and are building roots in the community. We believe College Place is a wonderful place to live and will pour our hearts and souls into preserving the elements of the community that made it attractive to us in the first place.”