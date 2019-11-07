COLLEGE PLACE — City Council will meet for a workshop at 5:30 p.m. today at City Hall, 625 S. College Ave.

Council members will discuss an operating contract with Jacobs Engineering for cleaning the sewer mains and lift stations for 10 years at $200,000 per year.

College Place Fire Chief David Winter will present an overview of federal ambulance funds that College Place is now eligible for, through a program called Ground Emergency Medical Transportation, to use toward new hires.

Winter will also brief City Council on upgrades to the fire department's drill tower and led a discussion on how fire departments can improve service no matter where you happen to be in the Valley.

The city will also present its 2020 budget update.

Chloe LeValley can be reached at chloelevalley@wwub.com or 509-526-8326.