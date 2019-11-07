COLLEGE PLACE — City Council will meet for a workshop at 5:30 p.m. today at City Hall, 625 S. College Ave.
Council members will discuss an operating contract with Jacobs Engineering for cleaning the sewer mains and lift stations for 10 years at $200,000 per year.
College Place Fire Chief David Winter will present an overview of federal ambulance funds that College Place is now eligible for, through a program called Ground Emergency Medical Transportation, to use toward new hires.
Winter will also brief City Council on upgrades to the fire department's drill tower and led a discussion on how fire departments can improve service no matter where you happen to be in the Valley.
The city will also present its 2020 budget update.