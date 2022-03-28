In order to prevent illegal left turns into the south entrance of Walmart from Meadowbrook Street, the city of College Place will install traffic pylons, additional street signs and pavement markings to provide additional warning to drivers.
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, March 22, to spend up to $3,400 on the project, though repurposed tubular pylons from the 4th Street cycle track will help reduce the cost significantly, according to a staff report.
There is already a road island in the southern entrance designed to restrict northbound traffic from turning left across southbound traffic in order to enter the Walmart parking lot. Signage on the island warns drivers that left turns aren’t allowed and not to enter from that direction, and a southbound entrance into the parking lot is a short drive away.
However, illegal left turns are still common at that location, according to city staff.
“We’ve had some accidents there, and it’s kind of created a safety issue,” said Public Works Director Robert McAndrews during Tuesday’s meeting.
Several council members stated that they were glad to see the safety measure being taken.
“I have come way too close, waiting for someone who’s trying to turn, and had people behind me who have just about rear-ended me too many times,” said Council member Monica Boyle during Tuesday’s meeting.
