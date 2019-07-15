COLLEGE PLACE — Wireless water metering is coming to town.
Starting Tuesday, the city’s Water Division will begin replacing the approximately 2,300 meters in the system with ones that will allow city workers to read the meters from the billing office. The project will take about six weeks to complete, said College Place Public Works Director Paul Hartwig.
Installation of the new meters has been contracted to Pro Meters Inc., Hartwig said. During the installation, PMI employees will have identification with them and will be driving vehicles
labeled with the company’s name.
When company employees come to a residence to switch out the meter, they will attempt to contact residents to let them know the water will be shut off for about 20 minutes. If no one is home, the contractor will proceed with the meter change and leave a door hanger notice to let them know work was done.
“The new meters will allow for better accuracy, notify the city of possible leaks in the customer’s water piping (and) free up the meter reader’s time for other necessary and needed work,” he said in a release.
In addition, other options can be added at a later time.
Electronic “smart” water meters were installed in the city of Walla Walla beginning in the fall of 2016.