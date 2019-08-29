COLLEGE PLACE — Police here are driving three new vehicles leased to help replace an aging fleet.
The 2019 Dodge Durangos with interceptor packages are among the six College Place police will receive from Emergency Responder Services Inc., which leases vehicles to agencies wishing to save money, according to a release. ERS provides the fully outfitted vehicles for $49,772.21 each, which is spread over a six-year lease. The company also installs the equipment and provides needed work, and a Dodge dealership is nearby.
New vehicles start at around $30,460 each, without any equipment or other costs factored in, CPPD Chief Troy Tomaras told the U-B in a previous interview, so leasing allows for more vehicles up front with a cheaper price tag.