COLLEGE PLACE — People trying to avoid stop lights and signs may be more likely to get ticketed, thanks to an ordinance the City Council likely will pass at its meeting at 7 p.m. today.
After receiving numerous complaints from businesses about traffic driving through their property, College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras said he wanted to add the ordinance to help address the issue. No specific law exists for the action, he said.
“We can cite through an RCW (state law), but it’s negligent driving,” Tomaras wrote in an email. “We are looking for a traffic infraction that is more reasonable to the violation. Many cities have a cutting corners ordinance. This is another tool to help address this dangerous action.”
He added most of the complaints were at 12th Street and College Avenue, through Beeline Auto Center’s lot, and at Fourth Street and College Avenue, through Shell’s lot.