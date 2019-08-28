COLLEGE PLACE — City Councilwoman Norma Hernandez was appointed mayor Tuesday, filling one Council vacancy but creating a second.
After interviewing six candidates, Council members unanimously voted to have Hernandez step into the seat left vacant earlier this month by the resignation of former Mayor Harvey Crowder. She will serve out the remainder of the term, which expires in 2021.
The appointment triggers another search to fill the Council’s Position 7 seat, to which Hernandez was appointed in March to replace former Councilman Larry Dickerson, who died unexpectedly in February.
Along with Hernandez, the applicants were Councilwoman Heather Schermann, John Cress, Ian-Mark Griffith, Dale Johnson and Kenneth Louderbank.
During the interviews, which stretched over three hours, candidates were quizzed on topics ranging from what they viewed as the role of the mayor to what they knew about the city’s budget process.
In her application, Hernandez said that as a member of the City Council, she has firsthand knowledge “of how committed the (city) staff is to the city, as well as how proud they are of the work they do.” She said as mayor she would work to ensure that the “mutual respect between the staff and the elected officials” will continue to grow in strength and trust.
Voting on the appointment were Council members Jerry Bobbitt, Michael Cleveland, Marge Nyhagen, Loren Peterson and Melodie Selby.