COLLEGE PLACE — Six applicants seeking to fill the vacant mayor’s seat on the City Council will be up for interviews Tuesday.
The interviews will take place during the Council’s regular meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 625 S. College Ave., in College Place.
Following the interviews, the Council will go into executive session to evaluate the candidates. They will then reconvene in open session to select an appointee.
The applicants are Councilwomen Norma Hernandez and Heather Schermann along with John Cress, Ian-Mark Griffith, Dale Johnson and Kenneth Louderback.
Former Mayor Harvey Crowder resigned earlier this month because he and his wife are moving to Richland. He was the sole applicant for the post when it was vacated by the resignation of former Mayor Julie Scott in 2016 and was elected in 2017 to a full four year term, which will expire in 2021.
Hernandez was appointed in March to fill the vacancy left by Councilman Larry Dickerson’s unexpected death in February. She is running unopposed in the November election for the Council’s Position 7 seat.
Schermann was appointed to the Council in June 2015 after former Councilman William Jenkins resigned due to health reasons. She was elected in 2015 to a full four-year term and is also running unopposed in the November general election for the Council’s Position 6 seat.