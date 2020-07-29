COLLEGE PLACE — A virtual meeting series Tuesday evening gave residents a dive into police practices plus a breakdown on some financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras kicked off Tuesday night’s Town Hall and State of the City with an annual report and an overview of the department’s stance on 8 Can’t Wait, a nationwide movement suggesting police reforms following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Afterward, College Place Mayor Norma Hernández led a presentation about the state of the city, the opportunities ahead and priorities.
Tomaras and Hernández said in their presentations the City Council recently established a Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board. Responsibilities of the board include forming effective strategies for inclusion, building relationships with underserved, underrepresented and marginalized community members and advising the city on human rights, values and principles.
“We are proud to be one of the first cities in the valley to adopt a diversity and inclusion program and plan,” Hernández said.
The city is seeking seven members. Applicants have until 4 p.m. Aug. 4 to submit their applications.
After Floyd’s death by police, Tomaras said many communities have explored police reform.
“I felt it was important to discuss each one of these eight topics,” Tomaras said. “I also want you to know that myself and my officers were horrified by the officer actions that led to Mr. Floyd’s death. This type of behavior will not occur at the College Place Police Department.”
Most of the 8 Can’t Wait reforms are already observed locally, he said. Two — a ban on shooting at moving vehicles and the requirement of a use of force continuum — are not necessarily in place.
The first request of the reform campaign asks police to ban chokeholds and strangleholds, which the College Place force doesn’t use, Tomaras said. However, officers are trained in the Vascular Neck Restraint, designed not to restrict oxygen to the brain and to be a less lethal option for dealing with a combative person, he said. He said it has not been a tactic used, however.
Shooting at moving vehicles, the sixth reform, has not been banned by College Place. But, Tomaras said it is only used as a last resort.
“Shots fired at or from a moving vehicle are rarely effective,” Tomaras read from his PowerPoint presentation. “Officers should move out of the path of an approaching vehicle instead of discharging their firearm at the vehicle or any of its occupants.”
The seventh reform, requiring use of force continuum, also wasn’t used at the CPPD because it was not best practice, Tomaras said.
He said the department trains to recognize each level of the continuum of force and appropriately respond with the least amount of force needed to gain compliance. Additionally, officers trained 4,653 hours in 2019, averaging 332 hours per officer, exceeding the state’s required 24 hours of training per officer.
Annual reporting
The annual report is usually presented in March, Tomaras said, but he touched on some goals and highlights from the previous year on Tuesday.
One big one, he said, was the department’s accreditation from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs in June. It is the first time in the department’s 75-year history to accomplish the goal.
“The purpose of law enforcement agency accreditation is to professionalize the law enforcement industry by providing a review process for agencies to be certified as operating under industry best practices and standards,” Tomaras read.
Statistical highlights from 2019 included increases in patrol activities, such as arrests, which jumped from 394 to 480 between 2018 and 2019.
Burglaries decreased between 2017 and 2019, from 71 to 32, respectively. Other decreases included thefts, narcotics arrests, vehicle thefts, vehicle prowls and domestic violence, the latter of which saw a drop from 26 to 24 between 2017 and 2019, respectively. However, domestic violence cases jumped in 2018 to 35.
For the complete report, visit cpwa.us/departments/police/index.php.
Answering questions
Tomaras addressed questions, including whether the department will use of body cameras.
Officers have wanted them, Tomaras said, but the preliminary cost is $90,000 for cameras and software. He also said additional staffing would be needed to provide disclosure requests, which would add to the cost.
“I will share with you that my officers want body cameras and the city is looking at making this happen,” he said.
The value of having social workers on mental health calls was the topic of another question from the public. The department partners with Comprehensive Health on those calls, he said.
Another question was whether the department would partner with Eugene-based Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets. The agency provides mobile crisis intervention and responds to calls, including homelessness and mental health crisis.
“The one thing I like about CAHOOTS is that they include an EMT on their response calls with their team, although when we have those needs we call the fire department and they respond very quickly,” Tomaras said.
He said he is open to the idea. However, a police presence is often needed on the calls.
“Our officers rarely know when the dispatched call is made that it is a mental health call,” he said. “Lots of times the mental health calls deal with violent offenders so social workers are not equipped to handle these calls and this is why I think it’s important to have a team approach. I think that’s the best approach for our community.”
Coronavirus impacts
Because of the coronavirus pandemic that began affecting the community in March, the city held four vacant positions to weather the economic and health impacts and put a pause on non-critical capital projects, Hernández said.
Sales tax has gone down slightly, but property taxes are paid at a steady rate, she said. There is a small number of delinquencies in utility payments, but the city has a payment plan and is not charging any late fees or doing any shutoffs.
The gas tax is down after the approval of I-976, an initiative that limits motor vehicle tax, which further defunded street transportation projects, she said. The city receives grant assistance to reconstruct arterial roadways but funding has since dried up and the city must look for alternative funds.
During the coronavirus pandemic, city residents stayed home more often and an increase in the use of flushable wipes resulted in a costly utility breakdown for the city.