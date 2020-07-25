College Place officials will hold three public meetings in a row Monday — a town hall regarding the city's police department, the State of the City address from Mayor Norma Hernández and the regular City Council meeting.
All three meetings will be held virtually and will be streamed live on the city's YouTube page at ubne.ws/cpchannel.
The town hall will start at 5:30 p.m. People who wish to ask questions must submit them to the city no later than 5 p.m. Monday. Questions should be emailed to city clerk Lisa Neissl at lneissl@cpwa.us.
Those who wish to write questions for the town hall must include their name and address. Priority will be given to College Place residents.
Written comments will be accepted for the public comment period during the regular Council meeting. Comments submitted in writing must not exceed one page in length, with no less than 11-point font, and should be submitted to Neissl no later than 4:30 p.m. Monday. Comments made on the phone or in the virtual meeting must be arranged with Neissl beforehand, no later than 4:30 p.m. Monday. Neissl can be reached via email or by phone at 509-394-8511.
Hernandez's speech is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the regular Council meeting slated for 7 p.m.