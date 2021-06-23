College Place will hold its annual Freedom Festival 6-10 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at College Place High School. The free event features vendors, food trucks, live music and a fireworks show.
The Blue Zones Project will have activities for kids. Whiskey Creek Band will play 7-10 p.m. Fireworks will be after the band, sponsored by Columbia REA.
To comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery guidelines, College Place will use bracelets to help with crowd control and vendors will be spaced 6 feet apart, according to Shelli Williams, the Deputy Clerk and Event Coordinator for College Place.
At the festival, attendees will be assigned blue and purple bracelets to correlate with designated festival areas, Williams said.
“One section is in the track area, that’s the blue section,” Williams said. “The other areas are over in the baseball field area, and they’re purple, so people get to choose which area they want to be in.”
If both sections reach capacity, an orange section behind the baseball fields will be used as overflow space, she said.
In area for vendors and activities, where people will be able to mingle freely regardless of bracelet color.
“We’re excited about the fact that this is the largest event happening, since graduation just took place, that we’re able to have so many people in one particular area to have a nice event like this,” Williams said.
Other than service animals, no pets are allowed, nor outside food and drinks. The festival will have areas where people can fill water bottles.
Parking at the high school lots will be free. One lot will be designated for vendors only, Williams said, and the Walla Walla County Library District is allowing College Place to use the open lot next to the school for overflow parking.
Festival-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Shelli Williams at 509-394-8569 or email her at swilliams@cpwa.us.