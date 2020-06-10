College Place Freedom Festival, the third annual event that celebrates Independence Day, has been canceled.
Fireworks, however, will still commemorate the holiday celebration that was set this year for June 28, said City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello said during the College Place City Council meeting Tuesday evening.
The festival, originally scheduled to take place at College Place High School, has drawn more than 1,000 attendees over the last two years. That number would not be permitted under the Phase 2 or Phase 3 guidance of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan, officials say.
The family-friendly event offers kids activities, food and vendors, as well as live music, which this year would have included a performance from local country group Whiskey Creek Band.
Rizzitiello said the city will work with the band to reschedule a performance.
The fireworks show will be available for viewing from the comfort of residents' yards and vehicles. They should look to the skies in the southwest corner of College Place around dusk to catch the pyrotechnics.
“We look forward to seeing you in 2021,” a post on the city's social media account read. “Be safe and healthy everyone.”