College Place Fire Department seeks Medicaid reimbursement

COLLEGE PLACE —The fire department here is now eligible to apply for Medicaid reimbursements on ambulance runs, which should help offset the cost of operating the new service.
Fire Chief David Winter told College Place City Council in a recent workshop that since the city has had an ambulance service since November 2018, it qualifies for reimbursement from Medicaid.
Other cities, such as Walla Walla, already receive the federal money for Ground Emergency Medical Transportation, he said, so it’s not new or different.
The College Place Fire Department hired a consultant for the paperwork in October, Winter said on Thursday. He hoped the applications would be done sometime this month so the money would come in May 2020.
Winter said it was difficult to estimate the amount CPFD might receive, especially since the rate given by Medicaid has decreased, regardless of the transport costs.
Washington state began providing reimbursements in 2015, after being passed during the 2015-16 legislative season, according to its website. Providers must meet certain requirements, including being a publicly owned or operated organization and enrolled as a Medicaid provider with an active agreement for the time claimed.
At the City Council workshop, Winter also discussed previously mentioned items, including a new $754,500 fire training facility and $65,890 in upgrades to the existing one near Washington Park on Cayuse Street.
The costs for both could be divided equally among College Place, the Walla Walla Fire Department, and Walla Walla County Fire District 4, and the projects could be done by late 2020.
A Regional Fire Authority idea also was presented by Winter, but he said he didn’t have any updates on CPFD, WWFD, and WWCFD4 joining forces.
Emergency Services Consulting International was awarded a $54,017 contract agreement by the Walla Walla City Council in May to determine the feasibility of the departments forming a Regional Fire Authority. The study, which may be done by the end of the year, also could show whether another kind of agreement or none at all was best.