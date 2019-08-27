COLLEGE PLACE — In a ceremony here Wednesday, city and state officials will celebrate a milestone in a long-running $4.2 million water project.
The “connection event” will be at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Fellowship, 3170 Peppers Bridge Road. The road is under construction, but traffic for the event will be allowed.
In a release, City Engineer Robert Gordon said the event will mark the church successfully connecting to a city water main. The connection ends years of dependency on bottled water by the church’s 120-plus member congregation and the 90-plus students at Liberty Christian School.
The connection is the latest development in a project that began in 2015 when Christ Community Fellowship approached the city to discuss having the city provide it with water. This was due to the state Department of Health notifying church officials in 2014 that the water from the well serving the church and school was no longer potable due to high nitrate levels.
After exploring options to build a water line to the church property, city staff presented the City Council with ways to participate with the church on a water system consolidation project that would qualify for a 50 percent loan forgiveness from the Department of Health.
But after the Council gave the go-ahead for the consolidation project in 2016, one of the city’s three water wells failed and a second well became operationally unreliable. That prompted the city staff to proposed a revised project to relocate the first well, Well No. 1, to property owned by the church and add a looped supply main to the church facility. The church later dedicated the land the well is on to the city.
The city has since received two Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loans and a state legislative appropriation as well as a financial contribution. The joint funding package has financed the extension of an existing city water main to Christ Community Fellowship and the drilling of the new municipal well.