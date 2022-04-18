College Place City Council took another step toward adopting a utility fee to support city ambulance services during its Tuesday, April 12 meeting.
The fee was not voted on during Tuesday’s meeting. Rather, City Council members were asked to choose between two options for how such a fee would be structured.
If passed at a later date, a monthly fee sent to all city utility accounts would pay for the College Place Fire Department to hire four additional firefighter-paramedics without running a $500,000 per year deficit.
“It’s difficult for me to come with my hand out and ask for funding for this,” Fire Chief David Winters said during Tuesday’s meeting. “But I’m burning through my staff and volunteers at a rate I can’t maintain.”
Emergency medical service calls to the College Place Fire Department are increasing at a significantly faster rate than calls for fires. In 2017, there were 977 EMS calls to the College Place Fire Department and 365 calls for fires. In 2022, there were 1,378 EMS calls, a 41% increase, and 447 fire calls, a 22% increase.
That sharp increase in calls for service is putting a huge strain on staff, Winters told council members Tuesday.
“We're just trying to maintain the level of service we're at. We're not trying to increase,” he said. “We're just trying to hold on.”
The City Council on Tuesday was asked to consider two methods of calculating the utility fee: one where different kinds of customers would be charged different rates based on property size and the number of calls for EMS, and another that would charge every customer the exact same rate.
In essence, the variable option would subsidize single-family and smaller multi-family units at the cost of other customer types.
In either case, if the City Council chooses later to approve the utility fee, rates would be slowly phased in, starting at one-third the final cost in July, two-thirds in 2023, and the full rate in 2024.
Option 1 — which was ultimately selected by a unanimous council — involved a rate based on demand and availability and would create different fees for different customer categories, depending on whether a utility customer is classified as single-family, multi-family, nursing homes, commercial, hotel/motels, or public/college/schools.
Single- and multi-family homes would collectively pay the lion’s share of the new fees because they make up most of the city’s utility customers, but their per-customer rates would not be the highest.
This rate system would create significantly higher fees on nursing homes than any other individual utility customers, due to the high demand for EMS per unit.
That base rate would then be multiplied by the property’s equivalent residential units, a figure based on the square footage of the property, so larger properties would pay more than smaller ones. Single-family residences are all classified as one ERU, regardless of size.
While this system is significantly more complicated to calculate, and rates would vary each year depending on changes on demand and availability, it would apportion utility fee rates based on which customer categories use city EMS services the most often.
Under this system, a single-family residential customer would be charged $82.08 per year. Brookdale College Place, a senior living community, would pay nearly $11,500 per year, and Walmart, the largest commercial property in town, would pay over $9,500 per year.
Option 2 simply divides the needed $500,000 evenly across the city’s 3,127 utility accounts, coming to $159.84 per year by 2024. Brookdale College Place and Walmart, which each have two accounts, would pay just under $320 per year, a savings of around $10,000.
While this system would be the simplest to calculate, it doesn’t account for properties with multiple units per utility bill, such as an apartment complex, Carleton said. It is also a significantly higher rate for most residential customers, and the cost burden is not associated with who uses the city’s EMS service more often.
A final vote on whether the city will actually implement such a fee will occur at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.