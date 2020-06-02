College Place City Council
Courtesy photo

The College Place City Council workshop originally scheduled for tonight, 5:30-8, is canceled. City Council will meet next for its virtual meeting June 9 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at ubne.ws/CPmeeting.

Chloe LeValley can be reached at chloelevalley@wwub.com or 509-526-8326.

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.