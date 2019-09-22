COLLEGE PLACE — A vacancy on the City Council is scheduled to be filled Tuesday.
Due to the time required for interviews, Council members will meet earlier than normal this week at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 625 S. College Ave., in College Place.
Four city residents have applied for appointment to the Council’s Position 7 seat, which was vacated in August when Councilwoman Norma Hernandez was appointed as mayor. The applicants are John Cress, Ruthell Martinez, Nadine Stecklein and Byron Trop.
The interviews are tentatively scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. following approval of the consent agenda, a public hearing on the 2002 revenues and property tax levy and action on the levy and a property purchase.
After interviewing each applicant, the Council will adjourn into executive session to discuss the qualifications of the candidates. They will then reconvene in open session to vote on an appointment.
Hernandez succeeded former Mayor Harvey Crowder, who resigned who resigned effective Aug. 7 due to he and his wife moving to Richland.