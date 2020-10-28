College Place City Council voted Tuesday for a 1% increase in the general property tax rate for 2021.
The increase, approved unanimously at the Council's virtual meeting, is the maximum allowed by law, and is typically approved every year.
The city will receive $2.72 per $1,000 assessed property valuation for 2021, which includes the bond levy rate. The estimated total revenue the city expects is about $2.03 million, an increase of $15,101 from this year.
The increased revenue is to go into the general fund for inflationary costs of fire and police protection, streets and administration.
“With yearly cost inflation rates in excess of 2%, this increase helps us offset those increases without cutting services needed by the community,” Finance Director Brian Carleton wrote in an email.
Carleton presented the proposed tax levy increase to the Council at the virtual meeting. Council members made no comments on the issue, nor did the public.
Though the general rate will increase, homeowners will nevertheless see a small savings in 2021 on their property tax due to a rise in the total property assessments citywide combined with a drop in city debt service collections.
The assessed value of all properties in College Place, including new construction, is $751.77 million, Carleton said in his presentation. That's an increase of nearly $14 million from last year.
The College Avenue-Rose Street Reconstruction Project bond levy rate decreases in 2021 from 67 cents to 65 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, causing an annual decrease of $1.80 debt service collection per $100,000 of assessed property value, according to background information the city provided for the meeting.