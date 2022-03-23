The city of College Place is moving forward with plans to build a new drinking water well, building out its water system to meet the needs of a growing population.
The College Place City Council unanimously voted Tuesday, March 22, to authorize a $565,000 contract with Bothell-based RH2 Engineering for the engineering and design of a well at the end of Teal Lane, and also to help the city modify its water right boundaries.
While the city of College Place has made several infrastructure improvements in recent years to develop new wells, much of that construction has been to make up for the loss of two older wells due to geological shifts, City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello said in a video presentation. Current construction has only brought the city back to the number of wells it had five years ago, he noted.
“With the population over the same period, we’ve basically gone up around 400 residents. Our growth is projected between 1% and 1.5% per year,” Rizzitiello said. “So we really do need a fourth well in the city, and it needs to be in a geographically disparate area.”
Funds for the project, including pre-construction and construction costs, will be paid with an loan of more than $1.5 million from the Washington state Public Works Board.
In addition to design and engineering services, RH2 Engineering was contracted to assist the city in adjusting its water rights to cover the Teal Lane site. The new well is proposed to be built on a 5-acre property that the city purchased after the last time College Place adjusted its water rights boundaries, and RH2 was contracted during Tuesday’s meeting to make a readjustment in order to drill at the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.