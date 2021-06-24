The College Place City Council approved the receipt of $2.6 million under the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Tuesday night.
Council members unanimously approved the acceptance of funds at their virtual Zoom meeting.
There is no specifics yet about how the funds will be used since the city is still in discussions about how to best use the money, College Place Mayor Norma Hernández said.
The Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds are from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which is also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package or American Rescue Plan, a is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.
The money will be given to College Place in two equal payments. The first payment will be released in the next 30 days, while the second will be issued in the first quarter of 2022. The money will be supplied to College Place through the Washington state Office of Financial Management.
There will be a City Council Workshop on July 6 at 7 p.m. The next regular City Council meeting will be on July 13 at 7 p.m. Recordings of City Council meetings are available on YouTube.