College Place calls on artists to beautify traffic boxes

The city of College Place is calling on local artists to submit designs that could be showcased on downtown traffic utility boxes.
The project is a city effort funded by Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union to deter graffiti and add public art to the downtown landscape. Eight artists will be chosen to create a design printed on weather-resistant vinyl wraps and installed on utility boxes, according a release.
Each selected artist or team of artists will receive $350.
The submission deadline is July 31 at 4:30 p.m. Submissions must be delivered to City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello at 625 S. College Ave.
Designs must be original artwork submitted as a high-resolution digital image and created by local artists, either individuals or a team, residing in Walla Walla, Columbia or northern Umatilla counties, according to a release.
Artists must submit a concept storyboard displaying the proposed design, a brief narrative of the concept and how it relates to the theme, and a one-page resume or curriculum vitae with professional references.
Submissions must be mounted on an 18-by-24-inch foam core board.
ArtWalla, a local nonprofit, will administer the call to artists and help with the jury process and project management, officials said.
More information can be found at the city's website.