Due to a clerical error, ballots for College Place voters for the Aug. 6 primary election have been delayed.
The ballots are expected to mail Monday, said Walla Walla County Elections Supervisor Dave Valiant. There are approximately 5,300 voters in the city.
While no primary elections for College Place are the ballot, voters in the city are being asked to decide if they want to annex the city into the Walla Walla County Rural Library District.
Valiant said voters in the Port of Walla Walla District 1 and the city of Walla were not impacted by the error. There are no other primary elections being held in any other jurisdiction in Walla Walla County, he said.