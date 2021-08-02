College Place City Council approved a draft for the allocation of coronavirus recovery funds at a virtual Zoom meeting last week.
The draft was proposed a month after the City Council received $2.6 million of coronavirus funds, which come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The city has received half of the funds and will receive the remainder in February 2022.
Council members unanimously approved the draft, which is available here. It describes the various projects and purchases the funds will be used for, such as $700,000 for a new fire truck and $300,000 for general renovations and audio and visual system improvement for Council chambers.
In addition, the city will use the funds to hire a youth recreation coordinator for Sonbridge.
The money will also be used to fix road infrastructure and to provide bonuses to emergency workers such as police officers, firefighters and public works field workers.