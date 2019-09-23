When: Tuesday. Meeting this week begins at 6 p.m.
Where: College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave.
PROPERTY TAX: Public hearing on 2020 revenues and property tax levy. Action on item may follow.
PROPERTY: Approve purchase agreement for property for southwest sewer lift station.
COUNCIL VACANCY: Interview candidates who have applied for appointment to Council Position 7 seat. Executive session to evaluate qualifications of candidates to follow with appointment to be made after Council reconvenes in open session.