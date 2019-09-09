When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave.
PROPERTY: Approve acquisition of property to the east of Teal Road just south of Mojonnier Road for Southwest Sewer Lift Station.
UTILITY WORKER: Approve addition of utility worker position in the Public Works Department.
SEWER PLANT: Authorize mayor or city administrator to execute a design contract for wastewater treatment plant with JUB Engineering. Contract amount will be $1,876,700 with a 10% contingency of $187,670 for a total not-to-exceed amount of $2,064,370.
CEMETERY: Authorize Community Development Department to apply for a Historic Cemetery Grant to perform ground-penetrating radar survey of the Walla Walla County Poor Farm Cemetery.