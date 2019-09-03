When: Today. Workshop begins at 7 p.m. No formal actions to be taken.
Where: College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave.
BUDGET: Discussion of results of survey on city’s 2020 budget.
PUBLIC WORKS: Planning process for modifying structure of city Public Works Department following retirement of public works director next year.
WASTEWATER: Acquisition of property for southwest sewer lift station.
FINANCES: Creation of part-time finance coordinator position.
LEGISLATURE: Discussion of possible topics city’s agenda for 2020 session of the state Legislature.
APPOINTMENT: Roundtable discussion on interview process for appointing a candidate to a vacant elected position.