College Place will pursue state funding to plant two dozen trees in local parks and replace the irrigation system at Lions Park, City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Like neighboring Walla Walla, College Place is designated as a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation, having achieved that status every year since 2017. That designation allows the city to pursue funds through the Washington Department of Natural Resource’s Community Forestry Assistance grant program.
Staff is working with Walla Walla Blue Zones, a local organization that works to promote healthy areas, to apply for the competitive grants. If approved, the funds would allow the city to acquire at least 14 trees and a replacement irrigation system for Lions Park, as well as 10 trees in Veterans Park within the Homestead Subdivision.
These additional planting would help replace several Lions Park trees that had to be removed due to damage from recent windstorms, said City Administrator Michael Rizzitiello during Tuesday’s council meeting. Currently, Veterans Park is fairly open and in need of additional tree coverage, he said.
