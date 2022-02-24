The city of College Place will soon be getting into the renewable energy business.
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, City Council members approved the development of a solar array alongside booster water tanks that provide water for residents east of Larch Avenue.
The project will be the city’s first foray into solar energy and is expected to produce enough energy to compensate for the power used by the booster water tanks, said City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello.
The project is scheduled to be operational by the end of the summer, he noted at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The project, estimated to cost nearly $509,000, will be largely funded with state, federal and private grants, including $175,000 from a state solar development grant, a $100,000 grant from Pacific Power’s Blue Sky program, and over $200,000 from a nonprofit foundation arm of Canadian energy company TransAlta.
In addition, nearly $31,000 will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal COVID-relief package passed in 2021.
Because the vast majority of the project’s costs will not be borne by the city, the solar array should produce more cost savings than expenses to the city after a year of operation, Rizzitiello said.
City officials began discussing solar energy production around 2017, Rizzitiello said in an interview. The project experienced a number of delays, both in securing enough grant funding and in finalizing a location.
A site near new city wells along Maple Street was previously considered, but that option was abandoned due to a lack of infrastructure and because of the complaints of nearby residents, Rizzitiello said Tuesday.
The city’s solar panels will look different than the ones near the Holiday Inn on Myra Road, Rizzitiello added during Tuesday’s council meeting.
“The blue lights on those were done special as part of the branding for Holiday Inn,” he said. “So they did that as an aesthetic thing to match the hotel.”
However, the solar panels will have anti-glare siding, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.