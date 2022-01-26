Paul Jessup has been selected as the newest College Place City Council member, having won the support of a majority of sitting council members during a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Jessup, who teaches American government, psychology, and English at College Place High School and also serves as community corrections coordinator, was appointed to fill council position 1.
That seat would have been filled by John Haid, who was elected in November but was since disqualified from holding the local office because he no longer lives within city limits.
Haid, an education program coordinator with Walla Walla Community College, was eligible to run for City Council when he registered his campaign. In November, he easily won his election against incumbent Jerry Lee Bobbitt, whom he led by over 25 points.
But Haid has since moved to a new home a short distance outside of city limits. In an interview, he said he did not initially realize his new home was outside of College Place when he moved.
State law requires council members to live in the city they represent, according to a release from College Place city officials, disqualifying Haid from serving his term.
Jessup was one of two candidates who sought appointment, the other being Nadine Stecklein, director of student life at Walla Walla Community College, whom Haid had recommended to fill the position in his place. Stecklein ran for office in November 2021 against realtor Tito Espinoza but lost that race by a little more than six points.
Jessup took the oath of office shortly after his appointment and took his place alongside fellow councilors during the remainder of Tuesday’s council meeting.
