College Place City Council has unanimously approved its 2021 budget appropriating $49.3 million for expenditures, a 3.4% decrease from the 2020 budget.
All numbers were finalized by staff and approved during a virtual Council meeting after a public hearing with no comments.
After the fourth iteration of a budget presentation over the past few meetings, the Council had few questions.
“We’re pretty confident that the numbers flow really well,” said Brian Carleton, the city’s finance director.
The city’s day-to-day funds, covering essential municipal services for fire, police and parks, total $9.2 million for 2021, a 3.8% increase over last year's budget, he said.
Within that fund, sales tax is projected to reach $1.7 million in 2021. Property tax is expected to bring in $2 million, Carleton said.
The rainy-day reserve fund is budgeted at $380,000.
The COVID-19 pandemic created a loss of revenue in permitting and development fees, which the city countered with a temporary hiring freeze and delaying city projects, he said.
Retail sales tax was not affected by the pandemic. The city's largest retailers are Home Depot and Walmart.
“Based on the forecast, we are anticipating being over our budget for retail sales tax, and our property tax seems to be flowing in as expected, so people are continuing to pay their property taxes,” Carleton said.
Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, brought in money for the city to replace laptops for remote workers, among other funding needs to allow for remote working.
The city budgeted $12,000 on computer replacements, according to the presentation. Software costs reach $113,420.
The budget reflects about $30.5 million in expenses and $30.4 million in revenue, a deficit of $179,027, according to Carleton.
The drawdown is mostly attributed to funding part of the Southwest College Place trunk line and lift station which will provide needed wastewater system capacity for South College Place, and for renovations at Lion's Park, he said.
These are the largest capital projects budgeted for 2021 he said.
The trunk line project, totaling $7.57 million, is funded 13% by the city, 65.9% through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 15.8% from the Department of Ecology and 5.3% from the Port of Walla Walla.
With this project, wastewater will make up 63% of capital facility expenditures, following parks at 15% and streets at 12%, according to a graph Carleton displayed.
Lions Park renovations are $2 million, but a Washington Recreation and Conservation grant will cover 50% of the cost and 20% is covered through foundational support. Renovations include a splash pad, perimeter walking path, playground, restrooms and a separation of the pond.
Among equipment repairs, top expenditures are for a replacement emergency backup generator for the Administrative Department, totaling $200,000, and $535,000 for replacement vehicles for public works and other items.
The city will reduce staffing by one full-time position next year, with the city engineer and public works director posititions merged into one pending a retirement.
A part-time reserve police officer and part-time work-study are budgeted for 2021.
Wage increases are planned for city employees.
Among increases, police department employees under contract will see a 6% increase, including sergeants. Fire department employees under contract could see a 4% hike, but that currently remains in negotiations.
Public employees will continue to see $109 a month as a fixed wage increase per contract. Non-union exempt and non-exempt employees will see a 1% increase.
Health insurance costs for police will increase by 1.5% and for all other employees by 4%, according to the presentation.