An old fire truck used to protect the residents and businesses of College Place will soon be replaced with a brand new vehicle.
College Place City Council approved the expense of about $700,000 for the new fire truck during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The vehicle is replaced every 20 years, wrote Fire Chief David Winter in a report to the City Council.
Council members also approved spending up to $150,000 on replacement self-contained breathing apparatuses, or SCBAs, which firefighters use to breath when operating within heavy smoke or other hazardous conditions. The purchase is being made jointly with the Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4.
SCBAs are meant to be replaced every 15 years, Winter wrote in another report to the council, but the department’s apparatuses are now almost 17 years old. The department is now down to 11 working SCBAs, including four used units that the department purchased last year, Winter said. Costs to replace SCBAs have also skyrocketed recently, increasing 20% in just the last year.
The expenditure approved Tuesday will enable the fire department to replace 14 SCBAs, along with 40 masks and 28 air bottles, to replace obsolete equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.