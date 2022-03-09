The city of College Place has authorized a $90,000 contract with Anderson Perry Engineering for the design of sidewalks on stretches of Southwest Sixth Street and Southwest Eighth Street, and officials hope construction will begin later this year.
The new 1,800 feet of sidewalks on Southwest Sixth Street will be between College Avenue and Davis Avenue, while the new sidewalks on Southwest Eighth Street will be between College Avenue and Bade Avenue.
Funding for engineering and construction of the sidewalks will come from a $341,184 Washington state Community Development Block Grant for projects that enhance the quality of life in rural communities.
While the state typically determines whether a city is broadly eligible to receive block grants, College Place has been able to receive the grants for specific low-to-moderate income areas within the city, said City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The city has previously been able to secure block grants through the state for sidewalks on Southwest Davis and Southwest Bade avenues as well as Southwest 12th Street.
