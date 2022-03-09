The speed limit on Taumarson Road between state Route 125 and Southeast Justice Avenue will be increased from 25 to 35 mph, the College Place City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, March 8.
The action was part of a wider, multi-jurisdiction study of the 4.4 mile corridor stretching along Taumarson Road, Prospect Avenue and Reser Road, which crosses three different jurisdictions and has speed limits ranging from 20 to 35 mph.
The speed limit increase was in line with recommendations by transportation engineering firm DKS Associates, which partnered with College Place and both the city and county of Walla Walla to study the corridor.
These local governments determined that analysis was needed as a result of increased traffic volumes due to construction at the intersection of state Route 125 and Plaza Way, as well as generally increased development in the area, according to a staff report.
After analyzing traffic and pedestrian data in that area, the firm recommended that the speed limit of the entire corridor be 35 mph, except for a small 30 mph strip near Prospect Point Elementary School and Walla Walla High School.
In addition, DKS recommended that further evaluation be conducted to determine if a slower advisory speed should be posted where Taumarson Road curves sharply in front of Peppers Bridge Road.
Implementation of the increased speed limit will be done in tandem with the city of Walla Walla and Walla Walla County Public Works staff, according to the resolution approved Tuesday.
