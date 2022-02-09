The Autumn Meadows Homeowners Association, which governs a residential subdivision in College Place, has agreed to transfer ownership of all privately owned infrastructure to the city and pay around $200,000 for that infrastructure to be brought up to city standards.
Costs to upgrade area infrastructure are estimated at nearly $325,000. The Autumn Meadows Homeowners Association has agreed to transfer over $120,000 worth of assets, including a private park, to the city to partially offset those costs.
Members of the HOA have also agreed to pay the remaining $200,000 to College Place, largely through the creation of a Local Improvement District, which would allow the city to issue a construction bond financially guaranteed by members of the HOA.
Autumn Meadows is one of a number of HOAs and subdivisions in College Place, most of which were built in the 1980s and '90s, where developers built infrastructure such as roads and stormwater systems that did not meet city standards, City Administrator Michael Rizzitiello said during a Tuesday, Feb. 8, meeting of the City Council.
While this private control of neighborhood infrastructure was allowed for area homeowners associations at the time, it has led to concerns that infrastructure in those areas has begun to falter. And if an HOA declared bankruptcy or otherwise became defunct, responsibility for the area may once again fall to the city, Rizzitiello explained.
In response, the city created provisions in its municipal code to allow homeowner associations to proactively divest themselves of ownership over that private infrastructure, allowing for a smooth transition to public ownership. Autumn Meadows is the first HOA to do so, Rizzitiello told the City Council Tuesday.
City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to accept the HOA’s petition, except for council member Heather Schermann, who was recused from the vote.
