Residents who want to throw away their trash at the local landfill must fasten their load to their vehicle or face a fee.
As of this week, the Sudbury Landfill will charge $22 for unsecured loads, regardless of the type of materials being transported, a release from the city of Walla Walla stated Thursday.
Warnings are no longer the practice after a major uptick in lost materials along or in the roadways and a rise in incoming unsecured loads.
An unsecured vehicle load is a load that is not fastened in or attached to the vehicle with tarps, rope, straps, netting or chains to prevent any part of the load or the covering from becoming loose, detached or leaving the vehicle while it is moving, according to the release.