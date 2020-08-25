The city of Walla Walla has spent nearly all of its 1.02 million federal dollars responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials reported.
The federal coronavirus rescue package funded a furnished streetscape, assistance for businesses and city of Walla Walla response.
The city was notified of the funds in May, which were given for city expenses incurred when responding to the pandemic and for economic support for businesses.
The expiration date to use the entirety of those federal dollars is the end of October.
City Manager Nabiel Shawa gave an update to City Council during its regular work session on Monday to explain how those dollars were spent.
The city built a light structure, in record time, on South First Avenue between Main and Alder streets. The lights create the atmosphere of a plaza, as the city closed a portion of the street and designated a sizeable outdoor seating area for downtown businesses. The whole lighting project cost was $176,968.
Colorful chairs line the sidewalks, streets and parklets of Walla Walla, along with umbrellas, tables and planters. The outdoor seating for restaurants and wineries was widespread. This was a response effort to the limited indoor capacity allowed under Gov. Jay Inslee’s Phase 2 of the Safe Start plan, which is where Walla Walla has been since May.
The city purchased 311 tables, 1,260 chairs, 200 umbrellas with stands and 100 planters, costing $255,176.
Downtown ambassadors were used to provide masks, sanitation and to encourage the community to follow health guidelines for $2,357.
The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce will receive $28,000 over four months. This funding is to not only do things like help the city hand out thousands of dollars worth of disinfectant but to run weekly Zoom meetings with all of the businesses.
These virtual meetings give constant updates on changes in the various grant programs with the federal government and Small Business Administration and the newest health and safety requirements from the governor’s office.
The downtown project’s total cost was $477,406, spent to help businesses stay open during the pandemic.
In total, the city’s own response to COVID-19 has been $511,000, including personal protective equipment such as masks and disinfectant, at $58,193. City labor costs were $292,712, and employee expenses dealing with the coronavirus through October will cost another $160,286.
A leftover $38,402 from the grant will be spent. The city left room in case any of the budgeted expenses rose in cost.
Shawa said the outdoor dining project was well received and grew popular with businesses. Many began to request outdoor furniture, not only downtown but on Isaacs Avenue and other spots.
Parklets, a decorative seating area sectioned into parking spots with a platform and barrier around the area, downtown are located at Bacon and Eggs, Brasserie Four, TMACS and Public House 124. The city gave $15,000 for each business to build one.
Shawa said the ideas came from the private sector. At first, he thought, who would want to sit out on the roadway adjacent to moving traffic and the rumble of noise and exhaust, but the trial proved they have worked amazingly well and people seem to love them.
Council will decide at the end of the year if they will keep them.
Walla Walla County also used $60,000 of its Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act dollars to help four other businesses build parklets. Those are Maple Counter Cafe, Wingman Birdz and Brewz, Walla Walla Pasta Factory and Walla Walla Bread Company, Shawa said.
Walla Walla Bread Company’s parklet will begin construction next week.
With winter slowly approaching, Shawa said some businesses might consider outdoor heaters to keep the parklets going as Walla Walla County may remain in Phase 2 this winter. Depending on the weather conditions, snow plowing with parklets may be a challenge, he said.
“If we’re fortunate to have a mild winter, I think you might see these parklets used to some degree throughout the winter,” he said.
Council member Yazmin Bahena said she would like to see the outdoor downtown dining all year long and become a signature of Walla Walla.