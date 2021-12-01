The city of Walla Walla will provide an open house Friday, Dec. 3, for residents to meet with engineers designing the revamped First Avenue Plaza and ask questions or share feedback.
The open house will go from 1-3 p.m. Friday and take place at the First Avenue Plaza.
The plaza was originally blocked off to traffic and designated for live music and outdoor seating in the summer of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited indoor dining across the country.
What was originally a temporary change is now being made permanent, with Walla Walla City Council in September authorizing PBS Engineering and Environmental to design the new public space.
That design is anticipated to wrap up in early 2022, with construction slated for that spring. If construction and design remains on schedule, the new permanent plaza could be completed by mid-summer of 2022.
The design process involved representatives from Tamástslikt Cultural Institute and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The new plaza will be designed to teach visitors about the culture of the Valley's indigenous peoples and to celebrate Walla Walla's connection to water, according to a release from the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.