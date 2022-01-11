The city of Walla Walla will soon consider a resident’s request to remove a statue of Marcus Whitman, the physician and missionary who established a mission nearly 200 years ago just west of what is now Walla Walla.
The fate of the statue, currently located near the west entrance to the Whitman College campus, will be considered by the Walla Walla Arts Commission before a final decision is made by City Council. A special meeting of the Arts Commission will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 5-7 p.m., so residents can provide comments on what should be done with the statue.
Limited seating within the City Council chambers will be available for in-person attendance, though attendees must wear face masks or face shield to attend. A live video and audio stream of the meeting will be available on the city’s website at wallawallawa.gov/citycouncil.
Members of the public can also participate via Zoom at ubne.ws/marcuswhitman or by calling 253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 864 7434 2571#.
Written comments may be submitted to rgwinn@wallawallawa.gov or sent to 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Comments must be submitted by noon on Thursday, Jan. 13, to be included in the meeting packet for the Arts Commission.
After the meeting, the Arts Commission will make a recommendation to City Council, which has final authority over the statue.
The process to deaccession, or remove, the statue of Marcus Whitman was started by a resident who submitted a request to the city in October. That process, which allows a city resident to request reconsideration of any piece of public art owned by the city, was created specifically in response to complaints about the statue of Whitman, Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain told the U-B.
In 2020, a local team of art researchers proposed removing the statue of Whitman and relocating it to Fort Walla Walla Museum.
“The statue tells us a lot, and it has a rich and fascinating history, but again, that history is not the history of Marcus Whitman, it is not the history of the Walla Walla Valley and it’s not the history of Whitman College,” said Libby Miller director of Whitman College’s Maxey Museum and art history professor during a September 2020 Walla Walla city Arts Commission meeting.
The statue, Miller and her team argued, does not represent the historical figure, a medical missionary from the 1800s.
Instead, the representation appears more like a symbol of “frontier mythology,” commonly seen in the popular culture of television shows and artwork when the statue was created in the ‘50s.
Whitman has also come under fire in recent years for his role in the colonization of the region, helping to establish the Oregon Trail and the introduction of a measles outbreak that killed native peoples.
The statue of Marcus Whitman is not the only representation of a historical figure that has received renewed scrutiny by some residents. Some advocated for the removal of a statue of Christopher Columbus outside the county courthouse near downtown Walla Walla, part of a nationwide reconsideration of the explorer’s impacts on the native peoples he encountered.
In 2020, the statue was vandalized with the words “stolen land” and “genocide” spray-painted on its base.
Walla Walla County commissioners originally agreed in 2020 to an in-person public meeting to allow residents to openly discuss the fate of the Columbus statue, though that meeting was delayed due to the pandemic. In August 2021, the commissioners canceled that meeting outright, instead providing an email where residents could submit written comments, a decision that drew criticism.
In October, the commissioners voted to keep the Columbus statue in front of the courthouse.
At that same meeting, commissioners also voted to accept a second statue of Marcus Whitman, identical to the one on the Whitman College campus, which for seven decades was displayed at the National Statuary Hall Collection in Washington, D.C.
That statue is being replaced with one of Billy Frank Jr., a Nisqually tribal member and environmental activist.
It has not yet been announced where the second statue of Whitman will be placed, though county Commissioner Jenny Mayberry in October noted it could take as long as three years before it reaches Walla Walla County.
