Earlier this month, Walla Walla officials asked area residents to help decide when the city’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display should begin this year.
The verdict? The pyrotechnics will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, the city wrote in a release.
Fireworks will be launched at Walla Walla Community College and will last around 15 minutes. The display will be produced by Western Display and is expected to include some of the largest fireworks ever launched in the Walla Walla Valley, the release said.
A total of 869 votes were received by the city. Of those, 520 were cast for 8 p.m. (59.83%); 180 were cast for midnight (20.76%); and 167 were cast for 9 p.m. (19.22%).
The fireworks display was originally scheduled for the Fourth of July, but city officials elected to postpone the event until the end of the year due to extreme heat and drought conditions effecting the region this summer.
