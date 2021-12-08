Walla Walla officials are asking area residents to help decide when the city’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display will begin this year.
A survey is available at ubne.ws/3GmwX25 and will be open until 5 p.m. Dec. 13.
Respondents can choose between an 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight start time for the fireworks. The time with the most votes by Dec. 13 will be selected. Results will be announced Dec. 17.
Fireworks will be launched at Walla Walla Community College at the selected time Dec. 31 and will last approximately 15 minutes. The pyrotechnics will be produced by Western Display and are expected to include some of the largest fireworks ever launched in the Walla Walla Valley, the city wrote in a release.
The fireworks display was originally scheduled for the Fourth of July, but city officials elected to postpone the event until the end of the year due to extreme heat and drought conditions effecting the region this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.