By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Three aging bridges over Mill Creek are up for removal or replacement, and the city of Walla Walla is seeking public input through a virtual open house available now.
Staff proposes to rebuild the bridge on Fourth Avenue over Mill Creek and remove the bridges on Fifth and Sixth avenues. Also presented was the option of replacing the Sixth Avenue bridge with a pedestrian bridge.
It is too expensive for the city to replace all of the 75-year-old bridges that have cracking concrete, steel reinforcement bars exposed and load restrictions, staff has said.
And the Fifth and Sixth avenue bridges stop fish from easily passing through the waters below them, according to a release.
The Fourth Avenue bridge is recommended for replacement because it provides the most access to heavily used services.
“The cost to replace the three bridges is more than the city can afford. Removing two bridges and replacing one would save taxpayers approximately $5 million,” Ki Bealey, director of the Public Works Department, said in the release.
Addressing the bridges on Fifth and Sixth avenues is a top priority for fish passage, Brian Burns, executive director of Tri-State Steelheaders, said in the release.
“Mill Creek is home to threatened steelhead and bull trout. Their recovery depends on passage through the flood channel to over 50 miles of good habitat, but we can’t provide passage at the bridge piers unless they are altered or removed,” Burns said.
The Fourth Avenue bridge directly connects to Valley Transit’s transfer center. The bridge also provides access to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office, gives a route for school buses and supports a large-diameter main water pipeline.
The Fourth Avenue bridge is also the most direct link between Pine and Rose streets, so replacing it would improve the response times of fire trucks to nearby locations, Johnny LeMaster, from the city’s Engineering Division, said in the release.
Removing the bridges at Fifth and Sixth would have little impact to emergency services and Mill Creek crossings are still available nearby.
City staff is also seeking feedback on possibly funding a $250,000 pedestrian bridge on Sixth Avenue to continue access to residential and commercial areas and the Gesa Power House Theatre.
People who visit the open house can complete a survey that will inform the Walla Walla City Council at a work session on Feb. 8.
The virtual open house is posted on the city’s website and is available in Spanish.