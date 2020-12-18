The city of Walla Walla is offering a virtual open house for residents to learn more about road and sidewalk work on Park and Howard streets slated to start in the spring.
The open house includes an informational video of the project and encourages community feedback. It is available on the city’s website until Jan. 15.
The project replaces the current intersection at Park and Howard streets.
“After careful consideration of three alternatives by the project team and City Council, this intersection will become a T intersection,” said Alicia Brazington with PBS Engineering and Environmental in the open house video posted Thursday.
“The T intersection meets all of the cities transportation plan goals,” she said.
These goals include promoting vehicle, pedestrian and bike safety, representing all neighborhoods, maintaining connectivity and providing cost-efficient solutions, according to the presentation video.
The infrastructure repair and replacement project, at $4.2 million, will also provide new underground utilities, roadway, bike lanes and sidewalks.
Workers will add 15 new parking stalls, replace unhealthy trees, improve water quality treatment for stormwater runoff, revamp street lighting and more.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring and extend along South Park Street from Howard to East Alder streets and along Howard Street from Juniper to Craig streets. It will also impact portions of Palouse, Juniper and L streets.
The project is mostly paid for out of the city’s Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Project fund. Other monies are from the city’s Transportation Benefit District tax, a grant from the Department of Ecology and the real estate excise tax.