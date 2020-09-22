Based on legal advice, Walla Walla City Council will not move forward with a new tattoo policy.
Though some Council members expressed disappointment over the legal limitations and questions of the morality of offensive tattoos during Monday's workshop where the decision was made, a consensus was formed that they would keep the current policy in place.
Right now, if a city employee's tattoo is "offensive," the employee has to cover it while at work.
City Attorney Tim Donaldson gave a presentation Monday saying that a tattoo policy banning offensive tattoos for public employment is ill-advised.
The workshop discussion comes after a series of three virtual town hall meetings where City Council members and staff, including Donaldson, spoke to the community regarding various topics mostly centered around the police department and its policies.
City leaders dedicated a part of the series to discussing the Walla Walla Police Department’s tattoo policy, which came under scrutiny after an officer’s tattoo, that included an “SS” lightning-bolt symbol he said is dedicated to a fallen Marine comrade, drew many controversial comments in the community.
In Monday's presentation, Donaldson said that from a legal perspective, a swastika, for example, is a symbolic form of speech entitled to First Amendment protections. Furthermore, public employees retain their First Amendment rights, especially on their own time away from work.
“The First Amendment protects speech that we disagree with,” he said.
In Ninth Circuit courts, which include the state of Washington, tattoos are deemed free speech.
For example, President Donald Trump has labeled a Black Lives Matter image as a symbol of hate, Donaldson said, but Ninth Circuit courts would not allow the president to ban a federal officer from having this tattoo because of the First Amendment.
Donaldson also said that even if the city can regulate tattoos and ban offensive tattoos for public employment, determining what is offensive changes over time and that some tattoos are not explicit in their depiction.
“There are also people who have gotten tattoos whose meaning have changed in society,” he said.
Not only would any regulation have to be clear, legally, to whoever was reading it, Donaldson said, but the city already has policies in its hiring process for the Walla Walla Police Department to prevent racist people or members of hate groups from being approved.
Applicants are asked what tattoos they currently have or previously had, to determine if they have ever had an association with hate groups.
In the integrity interview, applicants are asked if they have any current tattoos and any offensive tattoos.
Applicants have to submit to a polygraph, background checks and a psychological exam.
“If our interest is keeping racists or members of hate groups off of the police department, that is what we do through our hiring process, and a tattoo policy wouldn’t add to that process,” Donaldson said.
Tattoos deemed offensive are still required to be covered at work. If an employee lies about a tattoo and it is discovered, it is grounds for discharge.
“I can see where whatever benchmark you establish, there are ways to get around it," said Council member Steve Moss. "The way to address the policy and address the issues in my mind best is to establish a culture. To make sure that applicants and employees understand the culture and the expectation.”
Council member Susan Nakonieczny, in response to the Walla Walla Police Department’s hiring process, said, “I think we are safe that ill intent would be caught.”
Council member Riley Clubb said he reached out for a second perspective on the legal advice, and that person concurred with Donaldson’s conclusions.
“I certainly would not want the city of Walla Walla to get into an explosive legal challenge. I was just really, really baffled that we couldn’t have a policy.”
He said he was satisfied to redirect Council's discussions to non-tattoo public safety concerns and drop the matter because he does not see how they could improve any more what they currently have.
Council members did express, however, that they were still open to hearing thoughts on how to improve on the matter and others related.