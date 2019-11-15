Cities will collaborate on affordable housing plan

Walla Walla, College Place, Waitsburg and Dayton have together received a $110,000 state grant to develop a regional housing action plan.
The grant came from House Bill 1923, which includes funding of $5 million to provide incentives to cities planning under the Growth Management Act to adopt actions that increase residential building capacity.
To receive funds, a city must choose to adopt at least two of the proposed actions as listed or develop a housing action plan.
Walla Walla decided to collaborate with College Place, Waitsburg and Dayton to develop a regional housing action plan. The grant is available to cities with a population over 20,000, which would disqualify College Place, Waitsburg and Dayton if they didn’t apply in conjunction with Walla Walla.
The goal is to create a plan that encourages “construction of additional affordable and market-rate housing in a greater variety of housing types and at prices that are accessible to a greater variety of incomes, including strategies aimed at the for-profit single-family home market,” according to official documents.
This plan is an “analysis of the current situation and the next steps,” said Dave Andersen, managing director of Growth Management Services, the state agency leading this project
The housing action plan requirements are to quantify housing needs across all income levels, develop strategies that increase the supply of various housing types and to consider strategies to minimize displacement of low-income residents, according to official documents.
The plan also encourages participation from residents, community members, community groups, builders, local realtors, nonprofit housing advocates, and local religious groups and requires that cities create a schedule for implementation of the plan, according to official documents.
Currently there is no further funding for implementing the regional housing action plan, Andersen said.