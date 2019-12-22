OFFICE BUILDINGS: All federal offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Washington and Oregon state offices will be closed Wednesday.
Walla Walla County offices will be closed Tuesday except Superior Court will be open from 8:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., County Clerk’s Office will be open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Sheriff’s Office will be open 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. All Walla Walla County offices will be closed Wednesday.
All Columbia County offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Walla Walla city offices will be closed Wednesday.
College Place city offices will close at noon Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday and Thursday. The City Council meeting is cancelled for Tuesday night.
Milton-Freewater city offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Waitsburg City Hall will be closed starting at noon on Tuesday through Friday next week and will reopen at 8am on Monday December 30th.
POST OFFICES: Post offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and the only service will be express delivery.
BANKS: All banks will be closed.
SCHOOLS: Schools will be closed.
DEPT. OF LICENSING: The Department of Licensing office on Jade Street in Walla Walla is closed Wednesday.
TRANSPORTATION: Valley Transit buses and Dial-a-Ride will not operate Wednesday. The Job Access program will operate for scheduled clients.
DAM CROSSINGS: All three dams on the lower Snake River that allow public vehicle crossings -- Lower Granite Lock and Dam, near Pomeroy; Little Goose, near Starbuck; and Lower Monumental, near Kahlotus -- will be closed to public access for crossing will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
LIBRARIES: The Walla Walla Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and be closed Wednesday. The Milton-Freewater Public Library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The Dayton Memorial Library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
GARBAGE: The city of Walla Walla will collect Wednesday’s garbage routes on Thursday. Recycling pickup for Walla Walla residents will be on the same schedule. Milton-Freewater will collect Tuesday’s trash routes on Monday and Wednesday’s trash routes on Thursday. Customers need to have bins out by the night before.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY: The Union-Bulletin will not publish Christmas Day. News, advertising and circulation offices will be closed.