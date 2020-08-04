Burns, Marinella lead race for Hells Canyon Circuit judgeship

Two candidates have pulled away in the three-way race for superior court judge for the Hells Canyon Circuit Court in Columbia, Garfield and Asotin counties.
Brooke J. Burns leads with 50.6% over G. Scott Marinella, who earned 33.7% of the vote total, to advance to November's General Election.
The two candidates with the most votes in tonight’s top-two primary move on to the general election in November. By 9 p.m. R. Victor Bottomly looked to be out of the running with about 15.5% of the vote.
Because Washington’s vote-by-mail system allows voters to mail their ballots on the day of the election, ballots will continue to trickle in over the next several days. The election won’t be considered official until it is certified Aug. 18.
The race is to replace incumbent judge Scott Gallina, who faces sexual assault charges and is not seeking another term.
Marinella, the current Columbia County District Court judge, leads in Columbia and Garfield counties. However, Burns leads in Asotin County, the largest of the three.
“I’m still in the race,” Marinella said. “I’m disappointed. But it’s not unexpected.”
Burns and Bottomly both have practices based in Asotin County. Marinella said he knew that county would give him the most trouble.
“I thought Mr. Bottomly would make a better showing in Asotin County because he’s been a longtime attorney there,” Marinella said. “I knew Asotin County was going to be difficult because that’s the county where Ms. Burns practices law too … It certainly has the vast case load. It’s unfortunate that a lot of the populace there don’t recognize that this is a judicial district.”
Bottomly said he hopes whoever is elected returns some public trust to the court.
“Although I would have liked to have a better showing, I accept the results and look forward to helping whoever is elected to get our courts on track,” Bottomly said.
As of 9 p.m., all three counties had finished reporting votes for the night. Asotin County has counted 4,705 ballots and estimates to have another 1,416 on hand to count.
Columbia County has counted 1,451 ballots and estimates to have 173 more on hand.
Garfield County has counted 1,614 ballots and estimates to have 100 left on hand.
All three counties will continue to update their numbers as more ballots arrive over the next few days. But with Bottomly trailing Marinella by 1,157 votes and Burns by 2,228, it is unlikely the final results of the primary will change.
Attempts to reach Burns for comment were unsuccessful by the time this story was published.