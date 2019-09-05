A freight shipping company is poised to be the next operation to pull into the Port of Walla Walla’s Burbank Business Park.
In a unanimous vote Wednesday, Port commissioners authorized the executive director to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with Old Dominion Freight Line for two lots totaling about 8.4 acres at the business park.
The $548,856 sale is just part of the anticipated $5 million to $6 million investment anticipated by Old Dominion for construction of a truck terminal warehouse that would bring 70 to 100 jobs to western Walla Walla County next year, the Port said.
The land — one property a 2.4-acre lot and the other a 6-acre lot — is next to where Idaho-based Northwest Equipment Sales is constructing a Volvo and Mack Truck dealership.
The deal has been a year in the making, Port staff said. The proposal is contingent upon an environmental review through Walla Walla County per the State Environmental Policy Act.
Commissioner Mike Fredrickson said Wednesday best-case scenario would be a ribbon-cutting on the facility this time next year.
Old Dominion currently operates in Pasco. The project would reportedly be a relocation and expansion, doubling the size of its current spot.
“It’s fantastic from the aspect of job creation,” Fredrickson said.
He suggested to fellow commissioners that the money from the land sale may be wisely invested by adding an outside loop to the single-lane roundabouts that feed both commercial and residential traffic off the highway and into Burbank.
With Humorist Road access closed with the creation of an overpass several years ago, Burbank residents must use roundabouts off the highway to get to the residential neighborhoods. But during harvest, 100 semi-trucks a day use the Washington State Department of Transportation-constructed traffic features in and out of that area.
Fredrickson said the construction of a freight operation next to another company that offers sales, service, parts, truck and trailer sales, leasing and rental departments will only add loads and congestion. He said another lane in the loop will help move traffic more efficiently.
Old Dominion was founded in 1934 as a single truck running a 94-mile route in Virginia, according to the company website. It has since grown into a national leader and global transportation company with 235 service centers across the continental U.S. and with access to services in Canada, Mexico, Europe and China.