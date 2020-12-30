Cindy Loraine Horowitz has spent the past 3½ years as an assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, New York, one of the largest districts in the nation.
She will begin 2021 in a similar job in decidedly smaller area: Columbia County.
Horowitz will join the Columbia County prosecuting attorney’s office next week, Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack announced.
Since June 2017 she had been working in the Brooklyn D.A.’s office working domestic violence and appeals cases.
Before that she was an attorney for New York City's Civilian Complaint Review Board, which oversees complaints against the police department.
Horowitz said a desire to move to a smaller city played into her decision to apply for the job.
“After coming from an office where I see violent crimes everyday — I mean some really terrible, violent crimes — I’m really excited to be in a safe place,“ Horowitz said. “And also to help keep it safe. That’s the bigger, bigger thing, to help keep it safe.”
Currently, Slack has one assistant prosecuting attorney, April King, on his staff. Slack said his office is in much in need of the additional help Horowitz will bring.
“We are at the point right now where we have so much civil and administrative work that my attention has been pretty much captured by the civil and administrative stuff,” Slack said. “I have not had the time to do as many of the felony cases as I really should.”
Slack said King has been picking up work everywhere.
“April is extremely experienced and a great attorney and she has been able to handle all of the felony work I can’t handle,” Slack said. “But that takes her away from the District Court material we have.”
Horowitz will take over District Court and appeals work.
“District Court is anything that is a misdemeanor or a gross misdemeanor,” Slack said. “A lot of people would say those are less serious crimes, but they can get very complicated. Even more complicated than some lesser felonies.”
Horowitz, who is still in New York but will make the move next week, said she’s eager to join the Slack and King.
“They are the first reason I am attracted to the position,” Horowitz said. “… Their pursuit of justice is very respectable. They are trying to hold people accountable for the crimes they commit, but also have a fair result.
"That’s really important," she said. "You don’t want an office that wants to win at all costs.”