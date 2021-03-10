What did it take to clear Walla Walla area roads in a winter snowstorm? In February, it took 52 city and county employees working around-the-clock and about $350,000.
Crews plowed snow for a week during a heavy snowfall that began on Feb. 11.
The city’s street division joined forces with the water, landfill and parks maintenance divisions to clear snow from the city’s main arterial roadways, residential streets, public parking areas, sidewalks next to city properties, Americans with Disability Act compliant ramps and more 24/7.
Altogether it took 32 city employees working a total of more than 2,000 hours, taking 12-hour shifts day and night over the holiday weekend, costing the city upwards of $100,000, according to a release.
During the peak of the event, Walla Walla County had all hands on deck in public works. Twelve crew members worked to remove snow in the south end of the county and eight crew members in the north.
In total, for personnel working overtime hours during the weekend and over a holiday, including supplies and equipment, responding to the snow event cost the county around $250,000 of its $400,000 budget for responding to snow removal in 2021, Public Works Director Tony Garcia said.
“We cover a bunch of miles of road over 1,300 square miles of the county. So we’ve got a huge area,” Garcia said.
The county had one crew member in a snow plowing accident on Feb. 16. Thankfully, the operator had bumps and bruises, but no major injuries, Garcia said, and is now back to work. There was also minimal damage to the equipment.
Overall his crew did a great job, he said.
“Without them, we would have been in … a lot of trouble there,” Garcia said.
City crews moved close to 2 feet of snow, saying it was one of their most successful events, spanning seven days.
The communication and leadership were great, the staff was well prepared and the event came as predicted, city staff said.
One of the days, the city did pause operations because the snow on the ground had melted, but the weather cooled again and turned melted slush into ice, Jared Jones, lead for the streets division said.
“It was a huge event,” city street supervisor Jason Mings said.
The last few years, they have only been getting one event, he said. Though this year's snow accumulation was pretty average, it all came at one time.
Jones called it a “rapid storm.”
With the amount of snow, Walla Walla crews were still able to keep it from main arterials and allow emergency service vehicles a safe path, which they must have cleared four times, he said. They also used up a lot of chains this year, broken from the constant operation.
The fleet of six dump truck plows, three loaders with buckets (used to clear intersections), and one road grader ran the whole time consistently and had no issues this year.