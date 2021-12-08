When Carol Clarke, former superintendent of the Waitsburg School District, volunteered to serve on the long-vacant Waitsburg Coppei Flood Control District, she wanted to make use of district funds sitting unused.
But when she and fellow volunteer Brandon Cole were appointed, they soon came across a simple question with no obvious answer: What exactly was the Waitsburg Coppei Flood Control District?
Clarke joined the commission in late spring, she said in an interview, after learning that a local flood control district had $20,000 in unused funds sitting unused for years. It's not clear how long the district went without commissioners, Clarke said, but it appeared that two volunteers could revive the governing body and make use of those funds.
“Folks in (Waitsburg) knew about the money,” Clarke said. “They said, ‘but we don’t have any directors, would you be willing to accept the position and see what you can do and what have you?’”
After applying and being appointed to the district, Clarke asked county officials for a copy of the governing body’s bylaws, the guiding rules for how the district was supposed to operate.
“That’s where I hit a brick wall,” Clarke said. “No one could find bylaws, and no one could really give me a clear understanding of what the roll of the director would be.”
Instead, Clarke said, county officials passed along an example of bylaws and said that she and Cole could write new ones for the district.
“I’m a retired school superintendent, and I’m quite aware how governmental agencies are guided by regulations and rules,” Clarke said. “I thought I had a better chance of doing what could be done. (Writing bylaws) was not what I expected to end up doing.”
It wasn’t even clear what the Waitsburg Coppei Flood Control District was, exactly. The city of Waitsburg had, for years, been operating a flood control program, and if the entire city fell within the district, then the district’s unused funds could potentially be used to support the city’s mission, Clarke said.
But when she tried to find out where the boundaries of the district were, she was stymied.
Unable to accept that the district’s bylaws and geographic boundaries had been lost to time, Clarke reached out to officials with the county and with the state, thinking that somewhere, surely, the documents would be archived.
But everywhere Clarke turned, she found only more questions.
By October, without any guidance as to how the district was supposed to operate or exactly what the district was designed to do, Clarke and Cole submitted a letter of resignation from the district just months after they were first appointed.
In that letter, Clarke and Cole asked the county to simply dissolve the district and divert the agency’s funds to a similar cause, such as the city of Waitsburg’s flood control efforts.
Clarke doesn’t blame county officials or anyone she worked with for the district’s difficulties, she said in an interview. They operated with good intentions but were unable to make up for unclear documentation and record keeping. But now she wonders how many other unoccupied districts with their own reserves of unused cash have been similarly forgotten.
“There may be inactive agencies out there with funds sitting that could be utilized for the purpose for which they’re meant,” Clarke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.